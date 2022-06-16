2022 NBA Draft: Keegan Murray believes he can change culture of the Kings

The clock starts now for the Sacramento Kings as their coveted No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft begins to heat up. Between the rumors of trading the pick for veteran assets, or even in a rumored package to the Washington Wizards as they eye Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, and the carousel of players whose name could or should be called by Sacramento on Draft Day, one thing is for certain: nothing in the Kingdom is set in stone.

An illustrious draft class, the No. 4 pick might be the most difficult to dial in, as the top three picks are almost certainly projected in some ascending order. Outside of those tiers, Sacramento is faced with possibly the biggest stumper of the lottery.

Participating in Draft Media Day, projected lottery pick and Iowa Hawkeyes wing Keegan Murray shared his thoughts on joining the Kings should they call his name next Thursday:

“For me, being a Kings, I would want to be a part of that, that culture and be a part of that group that can turn that franchise around,” Murray said.

As with every man who has worn the purple threads in the last two decades, this sentiment is not new. While the culture around this franchise has not done much shifting despite a stronger sense of hope since De’Aaron Fox’s entrance in 2017, the addition of two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has elevated the talent on this roster and thus, a more promising run at winning something now.

For Murray, he believes that he would be a great fit between the Fox and the Ox, reported first by Sean Cunningham.

Iowa's Keegan Murray says he has met with the Kings and has remained in contact with Sacramento. Says he feels they have a good core with players like Sabonis & Fox. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 16, 2022

Murray is projected by ESPN to go at No. 5 currently, joining the Detroit Pistons alongside last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.