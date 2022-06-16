Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown wins 2022 NBA championship with Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have solidified their dynasty by winning four titles in eight years, claiming a 4-2 series victory in the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics thanks to a 103-90 win on Thursday night. Mike Brown, the newly named head coach of the Sacramento Kings, has officially finished his duties in San Francisco, winning his third championship with the team. Brown joined Steve Kerr’s staff in 2016.

Brown has had quite the successful tenure dating back to summer 2021, when he guided Team Nigeria to an Olympic appearance as head coach in the Tokyo games. Following five weeks of interviews, the Kings, on May 9, named Brown as their next man in charge.

Brown will now head to Sacramento for his first NBA head coaching gig since 2014 as he hopes to bring a defensive prowess and championship edge to a franchise that is desperately yipping to be in playoff contention.

Prior to leaving Golden State, Brown was a key factor in keeping the Warriors’ head above water during their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. While Kerr was out in the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, Brown once again held the clipboard as he assumed acting coach duties for three games. Key defensive lineup changes down the stretch influenced the outcome of their series victory, despite an infamously notable and questionable challenge made by Brown less than halfway into Game 6.

Most impressively, it will be Brown’s tenure during the 2016-17 season when Kerr was out due to chronic back pain that Golden State will likely remember him for, as he guided the team to a 12-0 run in the postseason before Kerr’s return.

A not-too-far trip up the highway to Brown’s new home will bring brand new challenges and an opportunity to build on the championship pedigree he upholds. Brown has a career record of 347-216 (.616) and has been part of five NBA Finals spanning three teams: the San Antonio Spurs, the Cleveland Cavaliers (as head coach) and the Golden State Warriors.