2022 NBA Draft: Jaden Ivey says getting picked by the Kings ‘wouldn’t be the worst thing’

Less than four days away from Draft Day, the Sacramento Kings are still up in the air with prospects and their overall decision with the No. 4 overall pick.

In Monday’s NBA Draft media availability, Ivey spoke to reporters about his contact, or lack thereof with Sacramento:

“I haven’t been in contact with them, didn’t work out for them. I’m kind of just letting this process handle itself,” Ivey said. “If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option.”

Ivey has been rumored to already maintain a steady disdain for being drafted fourth overall by Sacramento despite being the most likely projected player to join the Kingdom. Having not divulged much about their relationship before today, Ivey confirmed that he was not one of the dozen who worked out for Sacramento despite his name being likely read by Adam Silver on Thursday.

It would be incredibly bewildering that the Kings’ front office would not extend an invitation to speak with or see the hailing second-team All American out of Purdue. Despite perhaps (and likely) strong efforts from Monte McNair to hear back from Ivey, the conversation was set to be one-sided.

“It’s not a conscious decision. I never really made the decision to not talk with Sacramento. It just kind of happened,” Ivey said.

The situation in Sacramento remains peculiar as trades for the pick continue to heat up. With confirmation that Sacramento has been in talks with other teams around the league to re-gift their Top-5 lottery pick from a deep draft class, the Kingdom is on notice for the next four days as the future of the franchise continues to take shape.