2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

After a month plus full of rumors, mock drafts and whispers, that have felt like a long time, the day is finally here. The Sacramento Kings have a franchise-defining decision to make in just a few hours at the 2022 NBA Draft.

Whether they stay at No. 4 or make a trade remains to be seen. But in an effort to see what their options will be, let’s take a look at the favorites to get drafted at No. 4 with odds courtesy of DraftKings. However, to be clear, these are the odds for the No. 4 pick, regardless if Sacramento is the one making the selection.

Here are the odds as of Wednesday evening for prospects, and their likelihood to be the No. 4 selection overall on Thursday night:

Jaden Ivey: -175

Keegan Murray: +145

Dyson Daniels: +1000

Shaedon Sharpe: +1300

All reporting indicates that Ivey and Murray are the two names Sacramento is most heavily considering at No. 4, and are also the names that have been speculated as trade-up options for teams looking to move up in the lottery. Ivey, specifically has a lot of intrigue from other teams, with several reports linking the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers as teams that have been connected by various news reports as teams that have a desire to move up in the draft and select Ivey at No. 4.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, July 23

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Barclays Center, New York.

TV: ABC (first round) and ESPN (both rounds)

Enjoy the draft everyone! Go Kings!

