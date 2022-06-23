Sacramento Kings trade No. 37 pick to the Dallas Mavericks, receive two future second-rounders

With the No. 37 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings have selected shooting guard Jaden Hardy, who will head to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Kings are trading No. 37 to the Mavericks for two future second-round picks, source tells ESPN. Dallas is focused on Jaden Hardy with pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Hardy comes from the G League Ignite; opting out of his college eligibility to join the developmental team following his consensus 5-star recruitment status in 2021. Prior to the G League, Hardy played his high school basketball in a suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The surprise second-rounder fell significantly on many draft boards and heads to the Mavericks to join a young core in Luka Doncic and newly acquired Christian Wood. Wood was traded from the Houston Rockets last week, and fills a missing gap of height to run alongside the Lithuanian sharpshooter.

Sacramento will finish the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 4 overall pick in Keegan Murray as their No. 37 pick makes its way to a familiar Western Conference partner. It is the second second-round pick the team traded on draft day, as they sent their other pick to the Cavaliers earlier in the day.

The Mavs and Kings have made deals in the past, most recently bringing Harrison Barnes to Sacramento.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information and analysis as it develops