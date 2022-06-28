Sacramento Kings have picked up Trey Lyles’ team option for 2022-23 season

The Sacramento Kings and Trey Lyles will continue their partnership after the team decided to pick up Lyles’ 2022-23 team option, as reported by ESPN 1320’s James Ham. The Kings had until June 28 to make the decision, and with their lack of talented wings, it proved to be an easy one.

According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings are expected to pick up the $2.6 million team option on Trey Lyles today. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) June 28, 2022

Lyles, who turns 27 in November, came over to Sacramento via the Marvin Bagley III trade last season. Lyles played 24 games for the Kings, averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds on 22.8 minutes per game.

Lyles provided the Kings with some offensive skill in the front court which is something they have greatly lacked. He can help space the floor for De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis while still being able to help crash the boards.

A few of Lyles top top stat lines from his short tenure with the Kings:

February 28: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

March 16: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists

March 26: 11 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists

March 30: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Lyles will be making $2.63 million next season according to his team option. But after having one of his more productive seasons on a team desperate for success, he will be looking to land a long-term extension and keep his place as one of the more key role players in this new chapter of Sacramento Kings basketball.