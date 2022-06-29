With the mania of free agency now only one day away, Sacramento Kings fans will be hoping to experience the excitement of a friendly Woj Bomb. However this also means some unfortunate news will also be broken for some teams.

That unfortunate news has come slightly early for the Sacramento Kings as the team have declined to offer Donte DiVincenzo a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings will not extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. He is now an unrestricted free agent. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) June 29, 2022

DiVincenzo came over to the Kings last season as part of the multi-team trade that got Marvin Bagley III out of Sacramento. As a team desperate for talent, and some locker room leadership, DiVincenzo made a immediate impact on the team and its fans.

Coming off of a championship with the Bucks, DiVincenzo was able to provide guidance from his experience winning a title as a small market franchise. He also gave the Kings some solid minutes off the bench. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 25 games for the Kings.

However, towards the end of the season a rumor leaked that DiVincenzo and his camp were unhappy with his current situation in Sacramento. They were under the impression the Kings kept him on the bench and limited his minutes in an attempt to lower his value as a free agent in hopes he could be re-signed for cheap. Since he is now a free agent, the chances of DiVincenzo staying in Sacramento on a small contract are extremely slim if the aforementioned rumor is true.

It was a risky gamble to play their little game with the Big Ragu. And it looks like it is going to end up biting them in the...