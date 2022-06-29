Kings announce California Classic roster and coach

Always one of the most thrilling times of the year for the Sacramento Kings, the NBA California Classic takes place this weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The participating teams are the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and of course our beloved Kings.

Earlier today, ESPN’s James Ham tweeted out the Sacramento Kings’ 2022 California Classic roster:

Kings announce roster for California Classic, including rookie Keegan Murray and Neemias Queta: pic.twitter.com/JYLzOth5Oe — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) June 29, 2022

This will be the first chance for everyone to see the Kings’ new additions in real competition. The most exciting names to see on the list include Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis. These are players with high hopes and will be called upon immediately to help make an impact once the regular season begins. Unlike Murray, Ellis will not be a starter for Sacramento and is on a two-way contract. The Classic will be his first opportunity to prove that he deserves to be on the team and show what he is capable of on a longer-term NBA contract.

Another exciting player to watch is Neemias Queta, the first Portuguese born player to be drafted in NBA history. The second round selection out of Utah State was on a two-way contract for Sacramento last year and was given the opportunity to play in eight regular season games for the Kings last year. He was only given small minutes and not much chance to shine.

However, Queta did play well in the G League, averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and almost 2 blocks in his 14 games. Many fans wanted Queta to get a real opportunity to show why he was worth drafting. This year’s Classic will be his next step towards that possibility.

Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will coach the Kings' summer league team this summer. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) June 29, 2022

Ham also reported that associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will be the head coach for Sacramento during the California Classic and the rest of the Summer League. Fernandez has been described as a real player’s coach and has built great rapport with his past players. This will be a great chance for him to build a connection with his new team, and at the same time as its new players.