Report: Richaun Holmes likely to stay in Sacramento

As the Kingdom continues to shuffle, familiar faces may be returning to the roster. According to a report from Matt George of Locked on Kings, veteran center Richaun Holmes hasn’t garnered much traction on the NBA trade market, and is likely going to stay with the Sacramento Kings next season as a result.

I'm told there's not much interest in Richaun Holmes on the trade market, but new Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is a big fan of the versatile big man. Expectations currently are that #22 will be a King next season. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) June 30, 2022

Holmes had a rocky 2021-22 season. The introduction of Domantas Sabonis in February stifled his role as the starting big man, and Holmes did not finish the season as he was away from the team after being accused of domestic violence towards his son during a custody battle. Holmes later was granted full custody.

Prior to last season, Holmes’ had bloomed in a starting role in Sacramento. Having re-written his career from the G League back into the league, the Kingdom served as an ideal landing spot for the Bowling Green product. However, defining his role will be a key decision for new head coach Mike Brown, as will who will fill out the entire second-string rotation.

Holmes averaged 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 45 outings. Despite his disappointing season, there are reasons to believe the 28-year old can return to the dominant play he managed during the 2020-21 season. Despite losing the beautiful pick-and-roll game between himself and Tyrese Haliburton, Holmes is a fluid center who can find his shot with whoever runs beside him.

It will be interesting to see how Brown divides the center minutes, with Sabonis likely playing the 5 to start. Having lost Damian Jones in free agency, it appears that Holmes will likely be the big man motor that gets the second string going.

Most imperatively, Holmes will have to stay healthy. Getting struck in the face has become a running issue in his outings, requiring surgery for an eye laceration last winter and leading to Holmes playing with goggles from there on out. The season prior, he also dealt with shoulder injuries that kept him on the sidelines. But as long as Holmes remains on the floor, keeping him in the Kingdom could end up being a good move for Sactown.