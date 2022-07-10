The Sacramento Kings claimed their first victory from the desert in a 103-96 win over the Indiana Pacers in their second game at Summer League in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Although the Kingdom and association at large witnessed the most entertaining game of Summer League basketball yesterday as the Kings fell in double overtime to the Orlando Magic, today’s contest proved to be another exciting glimpse into what the Summer Kings can accomplish.

Both teams were firing on all cylinders offensively in this contest — scoring abundantly from 3 and getting out in transition. The Summer Kings were able to carve a 10-point lead in the contest twice while the Pacers continued to bounce back with fast-paced play in the high-scoring affair. Indiana gained control in the third frame, ending on a 14-3 run and garnering a lead for the first time in the contest.

Neemias Queta continued his strong summer outing with a dominant start to the contest, logging a quick splash beyond the arc and 9 points in the first quarter. His level of physicality on offense has improved even since last weekend’s California Classic, where at times he felt timid in the paint. Queta recorded 4 blocks in the first half of play in an impressive feat.

There we go, Queta! Uses his size to bully the smaller Isaiah Jackson. pic.twitter.com/dERsIg3tsf — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) July 10, 2022

Sacramento can and should seriously consider the development of Queta in building their rotation this coming season, as he slots in with the slew of centers in Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len and Richaun Holmes.

Keegan Murray was on a quieter trajectory in the opening frames of this game, still finishing with a stuffed stat sheet. His pace of play is at times slower than the rest of the action on the court but leads to an efficient product. Watching him ebb and flow through the box score is quite entertaining as what looks to begin as a ‘slow’ game for the wing ends up as another 20-point contest. Murray’s late game heroics were once again huge for the team as he led the comeback on offense.

The Summer Kings continue their roll through the desert on Wednesday as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.