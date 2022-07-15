Report: Sacramento Kings to sign Nigerian national team product Chima Moneke

Another roster spot has been filled as sources reported on Friday afternoon, as the Sacramento Kings will be signing international power forward Chima Moneke to an unknown term and compensation. The training camp invitee fills the 13th spot on the team, with only one remaining spot open for the Kings to expand.

Former UC Davis star Chima Moneke is signing with the Sacramento Kings, according to sources. The former Aggies star is very familiar with the organization, has been playing internationally for the past few years and will bring defense, athleticism and length to the Kings. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 15, 2022

Moneke played for Kings head coach Mike Brown on Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics last July, and currently plays internationally for BAXI Manresa in Spain. Notably, Moneke was a member of the international friendly between Team Nigeria and Team USA, where the Nigerian national team claimed their victory in Vegas behind the likes of fellow Sacramento Kings teammate Chimezie Metu.

In his current season with BAXI Manresa, the power forward has averaged 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season. Moneke was also named the MVP of the Basketball Champions League during the 2021-22 season.

Chima Moneke is familiar with head coach Mike Brown, Jordi Fernandez and Luke Loucks as he competed with the Nigerian National Team, and helped take down Team USA before rosters were trimmed for the Tokyo Olympics. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 15, 2022

Prior to his international play, Moneke played collegiately at UC Davis just outside of Sacramento. The former Aggie earned accolades in his senior year of play such as All-Big West Conference Honorable Mention and Big West Player of the Week twice in 2018. A transfer from Northeast Community College in Nebraska, the wing brings a defensive prowess and a grit to his style of play that has translated from college to international play.

Brown continues to extend the Nigerian national team branches as he roots himself in Sacramento, garnering a staff from his time as head coach as well as three players now who played for him during his Olympic tenure: Metu, Moneke and Friday morning’s earlier signing in KZ Okpala.

Sacramento now has a difficult decision to make as their final roster spot looks to get filled in the coming days. Should there be a trade or another free agency acquisition, the roster is subject to change, but for now begins a group that already has chemistry across several aspects of the game.