Kings re-sign Neemias Queta, add Keon Ellis with other two-way contract

Neemias Queta will be returning to the Sacramento Kings on a two-way contract for his second season, the team announced on Saturday. Joining him in the organization’s other two-way slot will be undrafted rookie guard Keon Ellis.

For Ellis, this is confirmation of the draft night report that he would fill one of the team’s pair of two-way contracts. Here is what our own Jordan White had to say about his addition on the night he was signed:

Ellis is steal for the Kings to have on a two-way contract. He is a player many people assumed would get drafted in the second round, but somehow found himself undrafted. Ellis was one of the best two-way guards in the nation this past year and earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive team (2022). He led Alabama in rebounding, steals, 3-point percentage, and free-throw percentage with 6.1, 1.9, 36.6%, and 88.1% respectively. Alabama coach Nate Oats identifies Ellis as, “He’s your classic 3-and-D guy” — a role that can benefit Sacramento greatly and immediately. At just under 6-foot-5, 167 pounds and with a 6-foot-8.5 wingspan, Ellis lacks the size to guard bigger players. But he has the skills and length to guard one through three very well. Even though he is on a two-way, we are likely to see him move up permanently at some point during the season. He was teammates with defensive talent Herb Jones who was a standout rookie in the NBA this past year. Hopefully he can bring that same energy to Sacramento.

For a deep dive on Ellis and his game, check out this NBA Draft profile from our sister site, Denver Stiffs.

As for Queta, this news has been somewhat expected since he was named to the Kings’ Summer League roster, but stands as a notable development nonetheless. Queta averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in his 14 games for the Kings last season, becoming the first Portuguese-born player to log minutes in an NBA game in December.

In an appearance on the “Deuce & Mo” podcast after the season, he promised big things for his sophomore season.

“I think I’ll be making big strides this year,” Queta said.

Now we know those hoped-for strides will come with the Kings moving forward.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information as it continues to develop.