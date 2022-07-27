Kings announce partnership with rapper 50 Cent

The Sacramento Kings announced a partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on Wednesday.

The rapper-turned entrepreneur, actor and producer has a cognac line that will be available next season in the Golden 1 Center concourses.

The Grammy-Award winner was spotted next to owner Vivek Ranadivé at Las Vegas Summer League and was photographed rocking a Kings jersey during a performance and later with several Kings in town. The hints were there for some sort of partnership with the organization.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy,” Ranadivé said in a release. “This partnership continues the Kings commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community.”

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” Jackson said in the release. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”

As part of this partnership, Jackson’s foundation will team up with the organization to provide scholarships and host local high school students in an exclusive suite at the stadium, according to the release.

The “Power” producer will also work with the Sacramento Kings to create live entertainment experiences at Golden 1 Center, according to the release.

Also, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him perform at halftime of a game this season.

Hopefully, the drinks will be consumed by fans looking to further an already enjoyable Kings performance, rather than drowning their sorrows.