According to a report from Marcos Bretón of the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and his business group have been in talks for several months to purchase the Sacramento River Cats from their ownership group led by the Savage family.

This deal would be beneficial to both parties and their followers.

It would allow the Kings and River Cats to collaborate on marketing and advertising opportunities. Having both mascots, two extremely recognizable characters in the area, at events would be great for the city’s young sports fans.

Many Kings fans are also fans of the San Francisco Giants, the Major League affiliate of the River Cats. Sports fans are big on their allegiance to their teams, and combining two franchises would only strengthen their loyalty.

For the Savage family, this deal could help alleviate their losses from the 2020 Minor League Baseball season which was cancelled due to COVID-19. The team would also be sold to a local and not an out-of-state corporation, something many Sacramentans would surely appreciate.

The Triple-A Minor League Baseball team would not be first large investment made by Ranadivé and his partners in the Sacramento region. They have put a lot of money into the Golden 1 Center where the Kings play, as well as its surrounding area nicknamed the “DOCO,” or Downtown Commons.

This area includes a plethora of restaurants, bars, and a shopping center, as well as a movie theater and the lovely Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. The area is a beautiful addition to the city and its image.