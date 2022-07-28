Report: Kings rookie Keegan Murray undergoes minor surgery

According to James Ham of ESPN, Sacramento Kings first-round pick and Summer League MVP Keegan Murray recently underwent a small surgical procedure on his right wrist. He is, however, expected to make a quick and full recovery. There are no signs the operation will affect him this upcoming season.

According to a league source, Keegan Murray underwent a minor procedure on his right wrist to clean out some loose bodies. He's is expected to make a quick recovery and it will not impact his upcoming rookie season with Kings. He's already on the court shooting with his left hand — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 28, 2022

Though nobody ever likes to hear the word “surgery,” it does not always indicate something major that will affect the player in the future if at all. In this case, Murray had an arthrotomy which is simply a procedure where small incisions are made to remove the loose bodies.

These small bodies are often detached fragments of bone or cartilage floating within the body that typically reside in a person’s joints. The average recovery time for this procedure is about one week.

Murray, 21, seems to be completely unaffected by this operation as Ham also mentioned that the ambidextrous rookie is already back on the practice court working on his left hand game.

The No. 4 overall pick out of Iowa averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals on 50% shooting across four games en route to winning Most Valuable Player honors at the Las Vegas Summer League. In total, over seven games during the summer split between Salt Lake City and Sin City, Murray averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals on 50.5% shooting. Sacramento went 5-2 in the games Murray played.

This breaking news story will be updated if there are any other details that follow.