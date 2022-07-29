2022 Kings Roster: The list of players who will attend training camp

The Sacramento Kings have made some very interesting changes to their roster in the last couple of months. They drafted, signed, and traded for a handful of talented young players to begin their quest for the playoffs. Though there are still a handful of rumors, they are not done trading.

While the roster is looking nearly complete for training camp, the only players that have a solidified role at the moment are De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. With all of the movement, training camp will be a literal dogfight for the rest of the players to earn their role.

The players that you see listed below will have contract designations noted alongside their names. Some of these can be pretty straightforward. For instance, a guaranteed contract means their entire deal is, well, guaranteed to count against the cap no matter if they play the full season with the team or get cut by the team at any point.

The ones you see tabbed as two-way contracts are the players who can spend time going back and forth from the Kings’ G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Those players will get reps in the development circuit while also still being eligible to play games in the NBA without being signed to a fully guaranteed or non-guaranteed contract. A player on a two-way contract will make roughly $502,000 during the season and be limited to 50 regular season games while having no playoff eligibility.

Lastly, there are Exhibit 9 and Exhibit 10 designations. A player who has an Exhibit 9 contract is one who signs a non-guaranteed deal with a team for a training camp invite. In essence, it’s a fairly straightforward camp invite and most players on Exhibit 9 deals don’t make the roster.

A player who has an Exhibit 10 contract is one who signs a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum deal. The language in those deals allows a team to convert that contract into a two-way deal if they so choose, but it also incentivizes players by giving them bonuses of $5,000 and $50,000 if the player is waived and reports to that team’s G League affiliate for at least 60 days should they not be converted to a two-way contract.

At the bottom, you’ll see a counter that lets you know exactly how many roster spots the Kings have left to fill before training camp officially opens. Training camp is set to start on Sept. 28.

2022 Kings Training Camp Roster

De’Aaron Fox (fully guaranteed) Domantas Sabonis (fully guaranteed) Davion Mitchell (fully guaranteed) Keegan Murray (fully guaranteed) Kevin Huerter (fully guaranteed) Malik Monk (fully guaranteed) Harrison Barnes (fully guaranteed) Richaun Holmes (fully guaranteed) Chimezie Metu (fully guaranteed) Trey Lyles (fully guaranteed) Alex len (fully guaranteed) Terence Davis (fully guaranteed) KZ Okpala (fully guaranteed) Chima Moneke (partially guaranteed) Neemias Queta (two-way contract) Keon Ellis (two-way contract) Matthew Dellavedova (partially guaranteed)

Counter: The Kings have used up both of their two-way contract spots, but they still have three more spots available for their training camp roster.

Stay tuned and bookmark this page for updates as they happen.