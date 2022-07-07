As free agent signings become official, the drying ink on the Sacramento Kings’ newest acquisition, Mailk Monk, has revealed that there is a possibility more than one roster spot will be filled.

Keith Smith reported that Monk’s mid-level exception fell in favor of Sacramento bringing overseas product Sasha Vezenkov to the team this season, as he had intended on visiting with the Kings while they were in Vegas for NBA Summer League.

Malik Monk signed for most of the Non-Taxpayer MLE from the Sacramento Kings. He got $9,472,219 in Year 1 of his two-year deal.



That left exactly $1,017,781 of the MLE to sign a player to a deal longer than the two years allowed by the Minimum Exception. Sasha Vezenkov perhaps? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 7, 2022

Monk’s contract was one for the team, as his two-year deal allows the Kings ownership of his Early Bird rights following his second season. Therefore, Sacramento can re-sign him regardless if they fall over the cap in another free agent signing, trade or contract extension.

Leaving that extra $1 million cushion on the table is a great cap maneuver by the Kings if they are looking to lock in Vezenkov to a 3- or 4-year deal. The only isssue, now, is that he is not longer visiting with Sacramento’s front office at Summer League.

According to a report from Eurohoopsnet, Vezenkov will await the Kings’ offer from Europe instead of traveling overseas as originally discussed. Vezenkov has until July 20 to decide whether he will opt-in to his NBA contract or continue another season with Olympiacos in Greece, but a deal is expected to be made before that deadline.

Per Eurohoopsnet, the Grecian product believes he is ready to make the jump into NBA waters and, for the right price, should be headed to Sacramento:

A more modest offer may also mean that Vezenkov is not a real priority for the Kings and that may bring second thoughts for the player, who feels that he can make the next step in his career and play in the NBA.

As Monk’s ink dries in Sacramento, the Kingdom will await another acquisitions as the discussion around Vezenkov’s NBA tenure continues to heat up around the association.