Rico Hines leaves the Kings for the Raptors

One of the more beloved members of the Sacramento Kings’ coaching staff, the Pandit of player development, Rico Hines announced on his Instagram that he would be leaving Sacramento to join the Toronto Raptors coaching staff.

Rico Hines, a renowned NBA player development coach who spent the past three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, is taking a job with the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/9XzwOQrTLv — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 7, 2022

Hines spent the last three years coaching in Sacramento, but spent some time as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors before coming out to Sactown. He is well-respected around the league as someone that knows the game and how to bring out the best in a player.

Aside from his players in Sacramento, Hines has worked with many talented NBA players including Kevin Durant and Pascal Siakam, who he happens to have a great relationships with.

Hines’ chemistry with Siakam, as well as a change in the coaching regime for the Kings, is likely one of the big reasons for his move. Likewise, due to their close relationship, it wouldn’t be improbable that Toronto is going to use this hire in an attempt to draw Durant’s attention and help force a trade from Brooklyn.

The Raptors added hired Rico Hines to their staff.



He had prominent summer runs in LA the last few years, and Kevin Durant was a regular pic.twitter.com/JN6tlIUWQ8 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 7, 2022

Even though the Kings were not successful for the duration of Hines’ tenure, he was always one of the bright spots of the organization. He knows basketball and how to push a player towards their potential. Just as he wished Kings nation nothing but good luck, we wish him the same. Tear it up in the East, you will be missed.