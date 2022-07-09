Kings reportedly involved in ‘a zillion’ trade talks as Monte McNair says team isn’t done making moves

This offseason has been one of the most successful in recent memory for the Sacramento Kings. They have acquired two young talents in Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter, as well as draft Keegan Murray and sign a group of talented young rookies such as Keon Ellis to their G League affiliate.

However, this isn’t the end.

"We don't think we're done." -Monte McNair on the roster overhaul so far — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 8, 2022

On his Spotify live show, Stein Line Live, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Monte McNair and the Kings are currently involved in a large number of trade discussions centered around Harrison Barnes:

“The Kings are a team involved in a zillion different trade discussions, and so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they made further moves. I can’t sit here and tell you that I have direct intel of what is next, but yes... and look, Harrison Barnes is in the last year of his deal, and I think he has a lot of interest but I thought they would have traded Harrison by now and they haven’t... I do think the Kings are very capable of making another move or two.”

With their aforementioned additions, the Kings have already addressed their lack of both 3-point shooting and wing depth. They also addressed their need for some defense in a minor way with Murray. Should they choose to give Ellis a normal contract instead of his current two-way it would further help them become better defensively.

However, something the Kings always seem to lack is star power. Yes, they have De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but one former All-Star and a player seeking to become one aren’t enough to make a massive impact. They simply need more.

But who could Sacramento realistically get in exchange for Barnes and other disposable trade assets?

In a report last week from Sam Amick of The Athletic, a couple different scenarios were discussed:

There could certainly be more to come too, with the Kings having had on-again-off-again talks with Atlanta about John Collins (in a deal centered around Harrison Barnes) for months now. There could be opportunities surrounding the Durant situation as well, with teams like the Kings potentially capable of benefiting in a third-team role.

The first scenario is one that Sacramento has been linked to since the 2020-21 season. It focuses on the Kings acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks who have made it well known that they are willing to let go of him.

Collins is not only fun to watch but is a very effective stretch four with great athleticism and a lot of potential. He pairs very well with Sabonis and has star potential. It would not only be a good move, but one that doesn’t cost the Kings too much.

However, the most interesting scenario was the idea Sacramento may jump in on a multi-team trade centered around Kevin Durant. This would not necessarily end with Durant coming to Sacramento, as amazing as that would be. However, it would likely allow the Kings to land a player that would greatly increase their talent level without having to include one of its core assets. Not only is this be the most interesting possibility, but it is one that would probably go overlooked for some time due to the attention Durant’s new team will draw.

If Sacramento plays their cards right, they could soon land the last piece of the puzzle that gets them back to the playoffs.