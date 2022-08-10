The season is finally upon us!

In less than two months, the NBA will be back in action with its preseason games. Earlier today, Sacramento Kings insider James Ham tweeted out the full schedule with dates and locations for the Kings’ four matchups.

Sacramento Kings announce preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/aVC074PgKc — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) August 10, 2022

As we reported a few months ago, the Kings will play the Los Angeles Lakers twice during the preseason with each team hosting one of the games. The Kings’ other two contests will be against the Portland Trail Blazers in Sacramento, and against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.

With both of the Kings’ home games being on weekends, attendance should be very high so buy your tickets ASAP.

This will be the first chance for fans to see the new squad and coaching staff in real action. Like in the Summer League, Sacramento tends to play pretty well during their preseason.

Last preseason, the Kings finished with a record of 4-0 after defeating the LA Clippers, Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Suns. Hopefully, the new members of Sactown will keep that success going and start the season off well.

A couple things most people will certainly be looking to see are how Keegan Murray plays alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and the skills of both Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

Murray played phenomenally in the Summer and showed that he can control the tempo of the game. However, the ball will be out of his hands and into those of the speedy Fox in transition and the crafty Sabonis in the half-court. Will his pace be a compliment to his new teammates, or a hindrance?

Both Huerter and Monk have been in the league long enough for NBA fans to know their game. While both players are known for their scoring ability — Huerter mostly as a shooter and Monk with his athleticism and ability to score in bunches — will they regress in a new system or take advantage of a new opportunity?

It may just be preseason, but for a team like the Kings every opportunity to grow matters. The new year can’t come soon enough.