Change isn’t always something people are prepared for. However, it is inevitable for everyone and everything. So far, 2022 has been a year of great change for Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox. He has gotten a new head coach and coaching staff, an almost completely new roster than the one he started with last season, and he even got married.

Even with such a large amount of change, Fox might not be done just yet. When Fox was just a rookie back in 2017, he signed a 5-year endorsement deal with Nike to be one of the brand’s new basketball athletes. Those five years are now up.

In some recent workout photos, Fox was spotted practicing in a few different pairs of Converse basketball shoes.

Heading into his sixth NBA season, there's been a few pics of him rocking some Converse.

Converse is a brand with a very storied history with the NBA.

It was the shoe worn by legends such as Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, and Earvin Johnson. Once Michael Jordan made Nike the face of basketball, Converse fell off for a little and transitioned to being a skateboarding shoe. However, after being purchased by Nike in 2003, Converse has started to gain a footing again on the court. They currently have deals with athletes such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Draymond Green, and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Adding De’Aaron Fox would not only bring in another higher-profile talent, but one potentially on the cusp of breaking out and becoming an All-Star. Adding Fox would be a low-risk, high-reward scenario. He is a good player that will likely always be pretty good. But he has a high ceiling that, if reached, could bring them lots of revenue.

It is not yet certain whether or not Fox is actually going to sign with Converse. However, the partnership has a lot of potential and could be very intriguing for both parties.