This past weekend, Sacramento Kings superstar De’Aaron Fox and his girlfriend Recee Caldwell finally got married after being engaged for two years. The reception was held on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Malibu, CA.

congrats to the happy couple ( : IG/johnandjoseph, Wedding Coordination by Mindy Weiss) pic.twitter.com/R2wfETEwO2 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 8, 2022

Fox actually popped the question to his sweetheart all the way back in Sep. 2020. Like her new hubby, Recee Caldwell, now Recee Fox, was also a McDonald’s high school All-American and bounced around in the WNBA for a short time before retiring. Caldwell played collegiately for Texas Tech and UCLA.

During these last couple of years while they were waiting to get married, Caldwell stayed busy during the pandemic. She worked in the NBA as a part of the player development staffs for both the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. Fox isn’t the only one in the relationship with a high basketball IQ.

She the one who chose me, that’s what’s more important.

Forever pic.twitter.com/g6TUUr5e2J — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) September 10, 2020

A few of Fox’s peers also attended the wedding including Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Former Kentucky Wildcats Bam Adebayo and Wenyen Gabriel, who was also Fox’s teammate in Sacramento, attended the wedding. Adebayo and Gabriel were two of the groomsmen at the ceremony.

Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo turning up to T-Pain at De'Aaron Fox's wedding



(via @jaytatum0)pic.twitter.com/YTqzJjRZKs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

Now entering the second year of his new contract, Fox is looking to have the best year of his career, both statistically and in the win-loss category. This has already been one of the biggest years of his life off the court. Hopefully, the happiness he has gained by tying down the love of his life will help the way he plays on the court. Having a partner you love who also loves and understands the game of basketball could benefit him more than any film room session can.

Congratulations to the new couple. Sacramento is happy to have another Fox walking around the halls of the Golden 1 Center.