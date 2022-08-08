The Sacramento Kings have added veteran guard Quinn Cook, Marc Spears of Andascape reported on Monday.

Cook reportedly worked out for Sacramento in the Las Vegas Summer League, so it’s not surprising that he and the team have come to an agreement.

Cook, 29, will bring a career 40.8% 3-point percentage at the guard spot and a personality that has made him good friends with much of the NBA. Cook won championship rings with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

There should be some familiarity with Cook and the Kings organization, as he played 11 games for the Stockton Kings last season, averaging 23.5 points and 44% from 3. Cook also should be familiar with head coach Mike Brown, thanks to Cook’s two-year stint in the Bay Area.

After the signing of Kent Bazemore on Sunday, Sacramento now stands at 17 guys with reported contracts heading into training camp at the end of September.

On the surface, it looks like Cook and Matthew Dellavedova will battle for the team’s third guard spot. Cook is younger and provides a better career track record of knocking down 3-pointers, while Dellavedova is the more defensively apt of the two.

With both guys seemingly fighting for their NBA lives, training camp will be crucial in determining which one gets that spot.

Even if Cook is an end-of-the-bench option who rarely plays, he’s the type of high-energy guy that players tend to like, which can only be positive for team vibes throughout a grueling 82-game season.