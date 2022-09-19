How will Quinn Cook’s championship experience benefit the Kings?

On Aug. 8, the Sacramento Kings decided to deepen their roster and add guard Quinn Cook, who had recently played for Sacramento’s G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings. His last season in the NBA prior to this signing was during the 2020-21 campaign for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If Cook makes the team, this will be his seventh year in the NBA. Not a crazy amount, but enough to gain some valuable knowledge of the league. In his six previous seasons, Cook was fortunate enough to win two NBA titles. One with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He has played with the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James, three of the best players the league has ever seen. He also played for his new head coach Mike Brown for two years while with the Warriors. Hopefully, Cook paid attention, because what he learned from those three legends as well as his other teammates and coaches is something most players could only dream of.

What is the best case scenario for their season?

The best-case scenario for Cook this season will be to make the team as the Kings’ third point guard and show that he is still good enough to play in the NBA. Only 29 years old, it’s typically not a good sign when a player of his age falls to the G League. But after averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season in Stockton, it looks like he may still be able to get it done on the court.

What is the worst-case outcome?

On the negative side, the worst-case scenario for Cook would be for him to not make the final roster for the regular season. There is a lot of talent at guard for Sacramento, and even in Stockton with rookie Keon Ellis, who is signed to a two-way deal. Sacramento doesn’t need Cook by any means. But if he makes the squad, it means he still holds some value that the team believes will help them during their playoff push.

What do you think is the most-likely role for them?

Cook’s likely role with the team will be similar to that of Matthew Dellavedova. He will have limited minutes and not have a lot of weight on his shoulders when he does get some playing time. He is there to help keep the young guys in check, and be a big brother to them. And if he can give the Kings what he learned in his past championship seasons and be efficient when he plays, he can be a successful signing for the Kings.