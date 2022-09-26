The Kings are looking to end their 16-year playoff drought. Will this group be able to get it done?

Season Previews: What should we expect from the Sacramento Kings this season?

With media day kicking off around the league and the 2022-23 NBA season less than a month away, the Sacramento Kings — like most teams — still have a lot of questions to answer.

How good can this team be?

How does this group fit together?

What role is every player going to play?

And for the Kings specifically, there is one big question, the one we’ve all been asking for more than a decade:

Is this the team that finally ends the drought?

We won’t know the answer to any of those queries (or others) for sure until this group gets going under new head coach Mike Brown when the regular season begins against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 19.

Until then, however, we here at Sactown Royalty will be trying to answer a few big questions about what to expect from everyone on the roster before the season gets underway in our season previews in the updating list below this story.

As a reminder, here is where the Kings’ roster currently stands heading into training camp this week, and each players’ contract status (salary data via Spotrac):

De’Aaron Fox Domantas Sabonis Keegan Murray Harrison Barnes Malik Monk Richaun Holmes Kevin Huerter Davion Mitchell Chimezie Metu Trey Lyles Alex Len Terence Davis Chima Moneke (only guaranteed $250,000) Matthew Dellavedova (only guaranteed $250,000) KZ Okpala (only guaranteed $250,000) Kent Bazemore (non-guaranteed) Quinn Cook (non-guaranteed) Sam Merrill (non-guaranteed) Keon Ellis (two-way contract) Neemias Queta (two-way contract)

NBA teams are allowed to have up to 20 players on their rosters during training camp, but must cut the group down to a maximum of 15 full-time players and a pair of two-way contract ones by the start of the regular season. So bookmark this page and stay tuned for our latest analysis as the season gets closer.