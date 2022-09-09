With training camp only a couple weeks away, the Sacramento Kings have decided to beef up their camp roster while they still can. According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Kings have signed guard DJ Steward to a partially guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal.

Sources: The Sacramento Kings signed DJ Steward to a partially guaranteed deal, @HoopsHype has learned. The former Duke guard spent last season with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 9, 2022

After spending just one year at Duke University in 2020-21, Steward spent the last year playing with Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton. In 30 games with the Stockton Kings, Steward averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in 29 minutes per game.

Steward was part of the Kings during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League and helped them along the way to an undefeated championship. Though he played well, the team waived him shortly before the regular season began.

Sacramento isn’t currently in need of another guard after making multiple additions this offseason. However, adding the former McDonald’s All-American can’t hurt the level of competition that will be taking place at camp. Although veteran guards like Matthew Dellavedova and Quinn Cook have also joined Sacramento’s roster, the No. 3 point guard spot seems to still be wide open.

Steward lacks the experience and mental tools of both Delly and and Cook, as well as the height and strength of Dellavedova. But he is very athletic and offensively gifted. He has a beautiful release and isn’t afraid to attack a bigger defender at the rim.

He is going to have his work cut out for him at training camp, but maybe this year Steward will be able to force his way onto the roster.