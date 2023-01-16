Three takeaways from Kings 132-119 win over Spurs

The Sacramento Kings started off a bit slow in this one with their defense once again being anissue but found a way to put it together late to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 132-119.

Here are the takeaways:

Harrison Barnes stays hot

Harrison Barnes has been phenomenal for the Kings through their four-game win streak while averaging 25.5 points and 4.5 three-pointers per game. This will be a player to monitor heading into February’s trade deadline and if the Kings will look to move on from their veteran forward who is on the last year of his deal. However, his scoring and veteran presence has been a focal point for the team’s success.

Defense has to improve

While the Kings were able to hold on to win their fourth straight, there has to be a growing concern about the team’s defense. They are giving up an average of 114.7 points per game. While it hasn’t been an issue over these four games, the Kings will need to look to improve on their defense if they want to stay competitive on the road or against higher level opponents. If this team wants to be a true playoff caliber team, the defensive side of the ball needs to see drastic improvements.

The Ox and the Fox continue playing at an All-Star level

Whenever I get a chance to talk or think about this duo on the court it just reminds me of their first game together after the trade, they win, and Fox embraces Sabonis with a hug at center court. These two are both playing at an All-Star level right now and it will be interesting to see if the coaches look to vote this duo into the All-Star weekend.

Sabonis was just short of a triple-double against the Spurs, putting together another Ox line, finishing with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 8 assists while only turning the ball over two times. Fox didn’t do much outside of scoring, but the lead guard did finish with 23 points on 52.4 percent shooting and only one turnover. This duo is hard to stop while they are clicking on all cyclinders.