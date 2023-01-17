Domantas Sabonis named Western Conference Player of the Week

Despite not being in the top 10 of the most recent All-Star vote returns, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. The Kings are currently on a four-game win streak due largely to Sabonis being on his own streak, a franchise record 20 consecutive games with a double-double.

Domantas Sabonis has won the Western Conference Player of the Week award. pic.twitter.com/mrM44SAmJ0 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 16, 2023

This season, Sabonis is quietly having one of the greatest seasons in recent memory for a center. He is dominating the league with his scoring, rebounding and ability to facilitate. He has also added a decent three-point shot to his arsenal. Without even a shred of doubt in my mind, Sabonis is currently the third best center in the league behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid; although he is more durable than Embiid.

Here are his top statlines during week 13:

Jan. 9 - 12 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists

Jan. 11 - 25 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 75% FG

Jan. 13 - 19 points, 15 rebounds, 16 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Jan. 15 - 18 points, 18 rebounds, 8 assists

He is currently averaging 18.9 points, 12.6 reb and 7.1 assists per game. Along with leading the league in both rebounds and double-doubles, he has also lead the Sacramento Kings to being the current four seed in the West with a record of 24-18. This is the first season the Kings have been at least five games over .500 since the George Bush era.

A lot of the recent NBA media talk has been about whether or not Sabonis deserves to be an All-Star. That is no longer the question. They should now be discussing whether or not he should be on an All-NBA team and may I dare say it, the MVP race. By no means is he a front runner. However, Sabonis is the best player on a team that is performing much better than most any analyst predicted and is leading them out of their playoff drought. The Kings even on track to have homecourt in the first round.

Now that he is starting to earn some mid season accolades, maybe the voters will begin to notice him as well.