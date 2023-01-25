Kings extend Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox

Like we alluded to in an article back in December, Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair and Assistant General Manager Wes Wilcox have both received a long overdue extension to stay in Sacramento.

Kings are working to finalize a new deal with assistant GM Wes Wilcox too, source said. McNair and Wilcox have worked closely together in reshaping the organization into a Western Conference contender. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2023

The fans and many people in the King’s media have been calling on owner Vivek Ranadivé to make this deal happen for months on social media. They continue to make great move after great move in order to turn this franchise around. During McNair and Wilcox’s tenure with the Kings, the franchise has built its most talented roster in almost 20 years, started drafting players that have star potential and hired a veteran and multifaceted coaching staff while successfully rebuilding the culture and image of the franchise many people referred to as “basketball hell.”

What’s crazy is that if the rumors are true, they’re not done making moves yet. The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 9, just two weeks away. The Kings have been linked to a few interesting players, and if they land the right one (OG Anunoby), the team could turn into a legitimate contender in the West. Whatever they decide to do, I trust the decision.

Before the season started, I thought that the changes McNair and Wilcox had made in the offseason would land the Kings in the play-in tournament. And I was happy with that. Not in my wildest dreams would I have guessed that the Kings would be a top-three seed in the West over halfway into the season.

GREAT DAY SACRAMENTO

GREAT DAY TO BE A KINGS FAN

IN MONTE WE TRUST pic.twitter.com/X4wFs7Kio0 — SactownPete (@PMasih007) January 24, 2023

This is a great time to be a Kings fan. The Kings are not only the most fun team to watch in the league, but they’re easy to root for as well. Some internet trolls are even attempting to claim that the Kings have a bandwagon. A ridiculous statement, but one that I actually like. It means that people are afraid of the Kings, and most of that is due to the leadership of McNair and Wilcox. Enjoy the new contracts gentlemen, well deserved.