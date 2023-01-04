De’Aaron Fox hits game-winner as Kings defeat Jazz 117-115

What an incredible game by the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz, as the Kings fend of the Jazz to complete a 117-115 victory. Here are three big takeaways:

De’Aaron Fox, Mr. Fourth Quarter, showcased his All-Star talent

The Kentucky product put on a show during this road victory as the potential first time All-Star finished with 37 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, and it was up to No. 5 to once again showcase his clutch gene. Fox put his fingerprints all over this game by exposing mismatches with his speed and knocking down 68.2 percent of his shots. The All-Star game takes place in Utah in six weeks and Fox just put a stamp on why he should be a player on the court when that game tips-off.

Third-quarter woes

Sacramento continues the trend of letting their opponents stick around or expand leads in the third quarter of games, and this one was no different, as the Jazz would go on to score 38 points in that quarter after finding themselves trailing by nine after the first half. The Kings defense truly fell off coming out of the break and it was Lauri Markkanen (28 points and 8 rebounds) who punished the Kings for their lackluster effort. It’s nice to squeak out these type of wins, but looking at the bigger picture, the Kings could have won this game away from the heroics from Fox if they could find consistency in their on court effort coming out of halftime.

The Ox is unstoppable

It was another great night for Domantas Sabonis as he would finish the game with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists while also only turning the ball over twice. Sabonis is without a doubt an All-Star this year. In every game, including this win over the Jazz, the sixth-year big man has just showed his dominance on the floor. The Ox and the Fox pairing has just been a joy to see on the floor and this was just another big night for the duo.

LIGHT THE BEAM!!!!