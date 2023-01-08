Report: Kings sign P.J. Dozier to 10-day contract

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have signed 6’6 guard PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.

After the Kings waived Chima Moneke on Jan. 6, there was an open roster spot for the team to utilize their 10-day contract deals. Dozier, who went undrafted in 2017, will look to make an impression as he fights to find his way back onto an NBA roster. The 26-year-old guard can be a nice defensive spark off the bench playing at either guard spot and can even provide some wing depth.

Pure speculation on my side here, but with Malik Monk needing to sit due to a series of injuries which include a sore lower leg, this move to bring on Dozier could be to help fill the bench spark-plug role for Sacramento. Dozier had the best season of his career with the Denver Nuggets during the 2020-21 season where he played in a total of 50 games and averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game while also shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.5% from the 3-point line.

Dozier — who is known for his defense on the perimeter by using his ability to use his quickness and length — tends to give his opponents fits with the ball in their hands. During his time in Denver, there was some optimism about the young guard finding his way into becoming their sixth man; so perhaps he can find that same energy and provide a similar impact in Sacramento.