Three takeaways from Kings narrow 130-128 win against Rockets

In a week overflowing with NBA drama, the most dramatic thing to happen was not Kevin Durant joining the Phoenix Suns, it was the officials making good calls to help the Sacramento Kings win 130-128 against the Houston Rockets. This was a game the Kings had no business losing, and it still almost happened.

Here are three takeaways from last night’s win (written before and Kings’ trades):

Keegan Murray’s development and record setting ability

Murray broke the Kings’ franchise record for threes made in a season by a rookie with 130 and counting. That puts him only 58 away from breaking Donovan Mitchell’s record for most threes by a rookie in league history with 187. Murray — who is on pace to make just over 200 threes on the season — already among the best volume three point shooters in the league and he had an early stretch where he couldn’t make a three for a few weeks or something like that. Imagine where he would be right now if his numbers were consistent during that run.

But Murray is also a serious threat in the boards as of late. Ever since Mike Brown challenged him to be less one-dimensional in his play, he has really stepped up his effort and is out there nearly fighting with Domantas Sabonis over rebounds. He’s improving at the perfect moment.

The roster needs serious help on defense NOW

There honestly not much to say. The defense in currently in shambles and the competition in the West is improving at an exponential rate. They almost lost to the Rockets at a crucial point in the season after showing them they are not in the same league as the Kings twice this season.

Like I mentioned, this was written before and moves were made, but the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Trail Blazers have all made moves at this point. Monte mcNair better have an ace up his sleeve or the beam might get a little dim a few weeks.

Sabonis’ foul troubles

It seems like Sabonis gets into foul trouble on a nightly basis at this point. Part of the reason is the team’s need for him to be aggressive on defense in the paint, part of it is bad officiating and some of it is him making normal defensive errors. But as we saw when De’Aaron Fox missed those two games, the Kings are not built to win when their stars are not in the game. If the Kings make the right trade this issue could resolve itself. But as of right now, Sabonis drastically needs to work on his ability to defend without fouling.