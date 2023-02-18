Kevin Huerter eliminated after round one of 3-point contest

SALT LAKE CITY — All of Sacramento’s eyes were glued to Kevin Huerter on Saturday night as the 39% 3-point shooter participated in the highly anticipated NBA 3-point Contest.

And with the likes of former champion, Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Dame Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), amongst others all participating in this contest, Huerter looked to be a dark horse. DraftKings Sportsbook had him as a (+450) underdog heading into the competition.

But the 19-degree weather in Salt Lake City Utah must have gotten to Kevin, as he just couldn't get it going. He would carry just one point into his 3rd rack. Earlier in the weekend, Huerter did lament that "you can't really practice shooting out of the rack."

That could have been the problem. Huerter’s best shot comes off a DHO with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, or a catch-and-shoot from a drive and kick from his other teammate All-Star, De'Aaron Fox.

Given that he’s shooting 39% on the season from 3-point range, no one in Sacramento will be holding this over Huerter’s head. The first-year King will look to continue his promising season with Sacramento following the break, and the Kings will still be represented in Sunday’s All-Star game, with both Sabonis and Fox taking part.