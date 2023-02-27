Three takeaways from Kings 124-115 win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Sacramento Kings took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, winning 124-115.

This win put the Kings’ record a season-high 10 games over .500.

Oklahoma City was playing without its best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and noticeably missed his offensive creation. Nonetheless, Sacramento did what it needed to do on Sunday and took care of a diminished opponent.

Here are three takeaways from Sacramento’s victory:

Keegan Murray is continuing to round out his game

Everyone knows Murray is a world-class shooter, but the biggest question for him and his growth has to be what other skills can he count on. If Sunday was any indication, then Murray has a real chance at becoming a complete player.

Early in Sunday’s game, Murray’s shot wasn’t falling, but he was making an impact in other ways. Murray tied his career-high with three steals and grabbed

It’s been a joy to watch Murray grow this season, and if he continues to round out his game, he’s going to have the ability to go from a great shooter to a great player.

Kevin Huerter continues to struggle

For whatever reason, it seems that Sacramento’s shooting guards can never all be on at the same time. As Malik Monk is in the midst of his best basketball of the season, Huerter might be playing his worst.

Not only is his shot not falling from deep, but he also seems to be pressing a little bit and making a few unforced errors every game.

After starting the season shooting exceptionally from three, Huerter’s percentage from distance has now dropped below %40. Hopefully, he can snap out of this rut and be on a heater as he was to start the season.

De’Aaron Fox is making a leap

Sunday was another ho-hum 30-point game for Fox. The comfort and confidence he’s playing with right now is exceeding anything we’ve seen from him in his career in Sacramento. Recently, even his three-ball has started falling, which makes him nearly impossible for defenses to cover.

After Sunday’s 33-point performance, Fox has now scored at least 30 points in seven consecutive games.

Fox is making the leap into a whole new echelon of NBA stars, right in front of our eyes and it is a joy to watch. If No. 5 can continue to play like this, there is real reason to believe he can go bucket-for-bucket with another team’s superstar once the postseason comes around.