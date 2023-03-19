Kings make it seven straight road wins with 132-118 defeat over Wizards

The Sacramento Kings continued their dominant stretch of basketball since the All-Star break with a win on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, beating them 132-118. They are now 11-2 since the break and are only 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Both of the Kings’ stars have also been playing some of their best basketball since the stretch. Fox is averaging 27.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists, while Sabonis has averaged 20.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Domantas Sabonis is on track to make history.



In his first full season with the Kings, Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 61% FG.



Only one other player in NBA history has averaged 19+ points, 12+ rebounds and 7+ assists on… https://t.co/oGdV0jKMhh pic.twitter.com/WOoPBf5uCN — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) March 19, 2023

Here are three takeaways from the game.

No Huerter? Insert Edwards

Another Kings who’s playing some of his best ball recently is Kevin Huerter. Since the break, he’s averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting a staggering 48.7 percent from three. Unfortunately, Huerter went down with a hamstring injury against the Brooklyn Nets. Thankfully the injury doesn’t look horrible, and in my personal opinion he should rest until maybe the playoffs start.

The one benefit to his absence though is the increased playing time Kessler Edwards can now get. The newest member of the Sacramento Kings has now played in nine games for the Kings has shown some promise. He is a decent shooter and is decently active on the boards. His greatest contribution though is his defense, which we first witnessed in the win against the Phoenix Suns. Not only did he give Devin Booker trouble all game, but he hit the biggest shot of the game to seal the win. He is young and lacks experience, so giving him these extra minutes down the final stretch can help him be ready for the playoffs.

Kessler Edwards drops a HUGE three pic.twitter.com/1QkFINf620 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 12, 2023

Consistency on the road

The Kings currently have the best road record in the Western conference at 22-13. The next best team is the Los Angeles Clippers at just 18-18. Come playoff time, this will be massive for the Kings should this theme stay consistent. Especially against some the teams they are currently mocked to play against.

Not only will Golden 1 be rocking and provide a true home court advantage, but the team is resilient at other arenas as well. This team is built to win and the playoffs will be the time to prove what they’re made off.

Kings road record since the All-Star break: 7-0



Warriors road record this season:

7-29 — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) March 19, 2023

Should the Kings push for the one seed or stay at two?

As of right now, the Kings will play either the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder or Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. One of my favorite players, Anthony Edwards, recently got hurt and I hope it’s not serious, but his absence will likely drop the TWolves out of the play-in. Insert the Lakers.

Whichever team ends up as the seventh seed, which in my opinion will be either the Warriors or Lakers, is who the Kings will play. If they win that series they will then face the winner of Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks. Two teams I am confident against.

However, if the Kings advance to the one seed they would face either the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers in the second round. two teams that would cause major problems for the Kings in a seven game series. It might be a smart tactic to try and remain either the two or three seed to stay on what a lot of analysts consider to be the “weaker” path the conference finals.